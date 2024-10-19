EMCC Established To Entertain Complaints Related To KP LG By-poll
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has established an Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) for redressal of public complaints related to the second by-election to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on October 20.
A press release issued here by the office of provincial election commission, immediate action would be taken for timely redressal of complaints by trained staff appointed in the centre.
The CEP had established control centers at four levels for registration of public complaints and their prompt resolution, in which apart from Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad, control rooms would be established at provincial, division and district levels.
The public could contact the staff of the EMCC by sending email on [email protected] or by dialing phone No. 051-11327000, fax No. 051-9204404 it said adding that social media and electronic media monitoring facility would also be available at the control center.
EMCC would start work from October 20, the polling day till the results were received.
