Open Menu

EMCC Established To Entertain Complaints Related To KP LG By-poll

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

EMCC established to entertain complaints related to KP LG by-poll

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has established an Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) for redressal of public complaints related to the second by-election to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on October 20.

A press release issued here by the office of provincial election commission, immediate action would be taken for timely redressal of complaints by trained staff appointed in the centre.

The CEP had established control centers at four levels for registration of public complaints and their prompt resolution, in which apart from Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad, control rooms would be established at provincial, division and district levels.

The public could contact the staff of the EMCC by sending email on [email protected] or by dialing phone No. 051-11327000, fax No. 051-9204404 it said adding that social media and electronic media monitoring facility would also be available at the control center.

EMCC would start work from October 20, the polling day till the results were received.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media October Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

Amb Asim Iftikhar visits Paris art fair

13 hours ago
 EPI launches community-based awareness program

EPI launches community-based awareness program

13 hours ago
 ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threat ..

ECP pledges constitutional adherence amidst threats

13 hours ago
 Major political parties develop consensus on const ..

Major political parties develop consensus on constitutional amendment: Irfan

13 hours ago
Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: I ..

Gov't requests presidential pardon for Dr Aafia: IHC told

13 hours ago
 LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to fema ..

LHC forms full bench to hear cases related to female students harassment

14 hours ago
 Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration ..

Italy's divisive Meloni sets tone on EU migration file

14 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, C ..

Stock markets mixed as investors weigh earnings, China GDP

14 hours ago
 Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, ..

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times

14 hours ago
 136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid ..

136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan