EME West Canal Sports Complex To Be Opened In Coming Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The EME West Canal Sports Complex is set to be opened to the public in the coming days.

It was revealed in an important meeting regarding the administrative affairs and marketing of LDA Sports Complexes held under the chairmanship of Director General LDA Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were given on the operational and promotional aspects of the Minar-e-Pakistan and Gujjarpura Sports Complexes.

Additional DG Special Initiatives Abdullah Mehmood, Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed and Director Sports Khurram Yaqoob briefed the participants, highlighting the initiatives taken to promote inclusive access to sports facilities. They informed that special discounts are being offered to women, students, emerging star athletes, people with disabilities and senior citizens.

The briefing also revealed that there has been a noticeable increase in family and individual membership at Sabzazar, Gulberg and Tajpura Sports Complexes.

Membership drives are also gaining momentum at West Canal, Minar-e-Pakistan and Gujjarpura Sports Complexes.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq directed that all indoor and outdoor facilities, including swimming pools and gyms at the sports complexes, should be fully activated. He emphasized that the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is to promote healthy activities among the citizens.

To align with this vision, the membership process has been made easier and more affordable. Both family and individual memberships are now being offered at reduced rates. DG LDA also issued instructions to resolve the pending issues of the Sant Nagar Sports Complex at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Director C&I, Director Finance, Deputy Director Sports, and other relevant officers.

