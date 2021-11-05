Emergence of good governance atop priorities of PTI led AJK Government, Qayyum.

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said that his government was determined to ensure the establishment of good governance, restoration of merit and accountability.

He said the government was also taking solid measures to rectify the shortcomings of the previous government.

He expressed these views while talking to Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali, Advisor to the government Chaudhry Maqbool Gujjar and various public delegations in the State metropolis on Friday.

He said the government will establish merit by making PSC functional and provide opportunity to educated youth to serve the people of the state and added that the government will implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to make the state a welfare and developed.

He said The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is going to give a historic package for the development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir and this package will be a game changer for the region.

He said the government has formulated a comprehensive strategy for the development of Azad Kashmir and will start mega projects amounting to 500 billion rupees which will usher in a new era of development and prosperity. He said reforms in tourism, health, education and other areas have begun.

He assured that the government would fulfill every promise made to the people in the general elections and added that many election promises have been fulfilled, including the repeal of the Ad Hoc Act, the provision of 4g service, the establishment of a women's police station, and a forensic lab while the other election promises will soon be implemented.

The AJK Prime Minister said that the dream of development could not be realized without transferring power to the lower level, that is why the government is holding local body elections in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that today the brothers and sisters have been passing through the most difficult period and the Indian government is using every tactic to suppress the freedom movement in which he will never succeed.

Kashmiris have given tremendous sacrifices for the liberation of occupied Kashmir which will not be allowed to go in vain.

The Prime Minister highly commended the role of Pakistan Army for offering sacrifices for the defense of Kashmiris and added that the Kashmiri nation values the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is highlighting the Kashmir issue effectively at international level as the ambassador of Kashmiris all over the world.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister urged upon the United Nations to play its role in stopping the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and added that durable and lasting South Asia could not be established unless the Kashmir issue is resolved in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people .

The Prime Minister reiterated his government's resolve to make Azad Kashmir the base camp of the Kashmir liberation movement.