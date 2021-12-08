UrduPoint.com

Emergence Of Healthy Society Based On Justice In AJK Is Top Priority: AJK Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:40 PM

Emergence of healthy society based on justice in AJK is top priority: AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) : Dec 08 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday said that the government was determined to provide health and educational facilities to the people to create healthy and prosperous society based on justice.

He was addressing after a briefing given by the DHO and other concerned officials regarding the transfer of 50 million rupees of District Hospital Rawalakot to district headquarters hospital Palandari by the previous government.

He said that there would be a transparent investigation into the transfer of funds and action would be taken against those responsible.

The Prime Minister directed to complete the project on time to provide health facilities as the early completion of this project is inevitable to provide health facilities to the people.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the construction work of the hospital. The Prime Minister was informed that during the previous government work was stalled due to transfer of 50 million rupees. The Prime Minister said that as soon as the PTI government came to power funds of Rs. 140 million were released due to which the construction work of the hospital was in full swing.

The Prime Minister said that there would be a transparent investigation into the transfer of funds and action would be taken against those responsible On this occasion, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi listened to the problems of the people around the hospital and assured them that their problems would be solved.

Earlier the Prime Minister also inspected the Hajira Bypass Road. The Prime Minister was briefed by the concerned officials regarding the bypass road. The Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to present a feasibility report of the project and added that this project is very important for solving the traffic problems in Hajira city. The Prime Minister said that alternative arrangements would be made to reduce the traffic congestion from all major cities of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that PTI workers are a valuable asset of the party and the government will protect the rights of workers and workers will not be ignored under any circumstances. He expressed these views while talking to PTI workers at Circuit House Rawalakot. He said all decisions regarding Rawalakot will be taken in consultation with former Assembly candidate Nayyar Ayub and Khattab Azam . The Prime Minister said that PTI workers worked hard day and night and played a key role in the success of the party.

