Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Emergence of local councils system fulfills people's aspirations in AJK:

Here is observable jubilation over the emergence of local council system in Azad jammu Kashmir after a long hiatus of 31 years as a person-in-the-street looks to this emerging model as the best people's service arrangement at the local mohallah or village level

MIRPUR (AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Feb, 2023 ):There is observable jubilation over the emergence of local council system in Azad jammu Kashmir after a long hiatus of 31 years as a person-in-the-street looks to this emerging model as the best people's service arrangement at the local mohallah or village level.

This APP Correspondent understands that the revived local government system in AJK will prove a good workable vehicle to push forward the development projects to cover hitherto neglected parts of population.

Local councils are good nurseries for replenishing the larger democracy; the basic future need of our national society is the acquirement of technical education; the local councils can be made as base unit of tech education in each locality and village; For the greater good of society, the offices of the local councils should be assigned the task of spreading awareness on health care, rearing animals in safe quarters, ensuring safe pure drinking water to the local populations, working unit to prevent unnecessary soil erosions, massive plantation to reforest the blank areas and to boost local agriculture farming to produce marketable quality of vegetables, herbs and grass silos.

At the central level government should set up a local councilors training institute; computer skills should be imparted to the councilors; each council should have a sports ground for youth; to spread literate culture the councils functions should include holding of periodic mushairas within their jurisdictions.

On March 2, 2023 elections to the offices of chairpersons and mayors shall take place; that exercise should also go peacefully and in an orderly manner.

