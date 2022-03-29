Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the establishment of merit based system and development of Azad Kashmir as per the vision of prime minister Imran Khan was his government's top most priority

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the establishment of merit based system and development of Azad Kashmir as per the vision of prime minister Imran Khan was his government's top most priority.

The AJK, Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to his cabinet members including Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Fahim Rabbani, Dewan Ali Chughtai, Azhar Sadiq, Malik Zafar, Nisar Ansar Abdali and Chaudhry Rashid who called on him on Tuesday.

"There will be no compromise whatsoever on the supremacy of merit", the PM said, adding that development projects would be initiated in the areas where growth rate was low."Major development projects would be launched under Kashmir Development Program which will usher the region into a new era of development and prosperity", the AJK PM said adding that the credit for ending the long lurking judicial crisis in Azad Jammu and Kashmir also goes to our government.The government, he said, was determined to uphold merit.

Referring to repealing of ad-hoc law, prime minister Niazi said that the black law was repealed with a view to ensure the supremacy of the constitution and law.

He said that the PTI government would ensure merit-based appointments in all government departments and end the culture of political interference.

He said that beyond merit selection and appointments in government departments was one of the major problems that on one hand had undermined the credibility of institutions while on the other it had deprived deserving candidates of their rights.

"Now that this unjust system stands abolished, only those who are eligible will be able to get government jobs", the AJK PM said adding that ensuring supremacy of rule of law and merit was the only way to restore the confidence of the common man in the state institutions.

Hailing prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, the AJK premier said the country was on the right track of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The AJK PM also thanked the people of Azad Kashmir for expressing solidarity with PM Imran Khan.

Qayyum Niazi said that local body elections would be a great achievement of our government.