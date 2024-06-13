Open Menu

Emergency Action Against Ice Drug Launched In Bannu Division

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Emergency action against ice drug launched in Bannu division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Commissioner of Bannu Division Pervaiz Sobat Khel chaired a review meeting of the Joint National Action Plan, focusing on eradicating the ice drug menace from the region.

 

Following provincial government instructions, the initiative targets educational institutions first, where drug tests will be conducted on students and other affected individuals.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud Khan, district police, excise officials, and sensitive agencies, emphasized emergency measures to combat drug use, highlighting the need for a coordinated system among police, legal experts, and other agencies.

 

Orders were issued to establish a drug rehabilitation center in Bannu and eliminate illegal businesses.

Commissioner Sobat Khel also called for detailed reports on foreign nationals in North Waziristan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat to formulate a future action plan.

Security measures will be tightened to prevent any incidents, and officials were instructed to avoid sharing official documents on social media, with legal action warned for violations. 

Funds will be allocated to ensure the timely completion of police development projects.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Police Social Media Lakki Marwat Saud From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

2 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

4 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

17 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

17 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

17 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan