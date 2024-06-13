Emergency action against ice drug launched in Bannu division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Commissioner of Bannu Division Pervaiz Sobat Khel chaired a review meeting of the Joint National Action Plan, focusing on eradicating the ice drug menace from the region.

Following provincial government instructions, the initiative targets educational institutions first, where drug tests will be conducted on students and other affected individuals.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioner Shah Saud Khan, district police, excise officials, and sensitive agencies, emphasized emergency measures to combat drug use, highlighting the need for a coordinated system among police, legal experts, and other agencies.

Orders were issued to establish a drug rehabilitation center in Bannu and eliminate illegal businesses.

Commissioner Sobat Khel also called for detailed reports on foreign nationals in North Waziristan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat to formulate a future action plan.

Security measures will be tightened to prevent any incidents, and officials were instructed to avoid sharing official documents on social media, with legal action warned for violations.

Funds will be allocated to ensure the timely completion of police development projects.