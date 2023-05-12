UrduPoint.com

Emergency Ambulance Service For Mothers & Children Started In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023

Emergency ambulance service for mothers & children started in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Health Minister Syed Ehsan Shah on Friday said that for the first time in Balochistan, the emergency ambulance service for mothers and children under Merck 1122 was launched with the support of Balochistan Human Investment Project.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony as the chief guest, Environment Secretary Asfandyar Kakar, Project Director Balochistan Human Investment Project Saqib Kakar, Public Health Specialist Balochistan Human Investment Project Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, Staff Officer of Health Minister Zakir Ali, DG Mark Mohammad Asfar, Director Operation Merk Operation Riyaz Ahmed, Director Technical Dr. Amir Bakhsh, education and Nutritionist Haroon Kasi, IT Officer Shiraz Khan were present on the occasion.

The Health Minister appreciated the provision of 24 ambulances for mother and child by Merck 1122 on behalf of Director Balochistan Human Capital Project Saqib Kakar. Safe transfer to the hospital was an important step.

The monitoring system of emergency medical equipment should be activated in the ambulance, he said.

Earlier, Director Operation Merk Riaz Ahmed informed the participants of the event that under the Balochistan Human Investment Project, 24 ambulances equipped with modern medical equipment have been handed over to Merk 1122.

He said that initially, this ambulance service was being started in 4 districts of Quetta, Chagai, Pishin and Killa Abdullah.

Free ambulance service will be provided 24 hours for mother and child health emergencies, he said.

Director Balochistan Human Capital Project Saqib Kakar while addressing the participants of the event said that the aim of this ambulance service was to bring the mother and child to the hospital immediately.

These ambulances are equipped with all the emergency equipment. All ambulances are equipped with a tracker system, he said.

Environment Secretary Asfandyar Kakar appreciated the efforts and performance of 1122.

Director Technical Merck Dr. Amir Bakhsh said that Balochistan, more than 300 mothers died before reaching the hospital, this ambulance service would save the lives of women during childbirth by transporting them to the hospital in a timely and safe manner.

