Emergency Arrangements Reviewed For Congregation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat, Atif Sardar visited the site of the Tablighi congregation starting from Sep 27 in the city and reviewed emergency arrangements.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, during the visit, the district emergency officers consulted with organizers of the congregation to ensure better preparations for any potential emergencies during the event.

He informed that the district emergency service had made elaborate arrangements to provide prompt medical and other assistance to the faithful in case of emergencies.

He said emergency camps would be established on the site, where rescue personnel would be round the clock.

He added that camps were being set up to respond quickly to any emergency situation, ensuring the safety of participants.

