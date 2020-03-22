UrduPoint.com
Emergency Cell Set Up To Address Expats' Queries About COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 03:20 PM

Emergency cell set up to address expats' queries about COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has set up an emergency cell to address queries of the Pakistani expatriates and their families about the coronavirus.

The initiative was taken after the government made an announcement for suspension of the international flight operations for two weeks to contain the coronavirus spread, said the OP&HRD ministry in a statement issued here.

According to the ministry, a dedicated facility had been established at the headquarters of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Islamabad to render best possible assistance to the expats and their families in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the questions of overseas Pakistanis would also be answered by the officers deputed at the dedicated cell.

The essential staff deputed at the cell will work in a few shifts to facilitate the expatriated Pakistanis round the clock , said the OPF in its statement issued the other day.

The expats can contact at landline through + 92 51 9212525. Whatsapp user can access the cell via +92 306 0329901.

