Emergency Center Established At Kan Mehtrarzai

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Lango on Friday paid a short visit to Kan Mehtarzai to inaugurate the Emergency Center of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

PDMA Director General Naseer Nasir and other officials of authority were also present.

Mir Ziaullah Long, while addressing the officers officials, said the establishment of the Kan Mehtarzai Emergency Response Center was another step towards facilitating people during snowfall and rain.

The purpose behind the establishment of the centre was to facilitate passengers and commuters, especially during the closure of Kan Maitarzai Highway due to snowfall and rains.

Home Minister further said another purpose of establishing an emergency shelter in the Mehterzai area was that the tourists and travellers coming to enjoy the weather of Balochistan do not face any difficulties.

Earlier, while giving a detailed briefing, PDMA DG Naseer Nasir said the Emergency Response Center has 48 rooms with the capacity to rescue 4 to 500 people.

He said the Emergency Response Center is equipped with all kinds of machinery and necessary food items so that it could respond immediately to any kind of emergency.

