UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Control Room At CM Secretariat Working Round The Clock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:07 PM

Emergency Control Room at CM Secretariat working round the clock

Emergency Control Room (ECR) established at CM Secretariat on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is working round the clock to coordinate all kinds of activities and emergencies regarding Corona Virus Pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Emergency Control Room (ECR) established at CM Secretariat on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is working round the clock to coordinate all kinds of activities and emergencies regarding Corona Virus Pandemic.

The ECR vigilantly monitors the developing corona situation across the provinces and keeps close liaison with the relevant departments and district administrations to ensure prompt and timely response to any kind of emergencies.

Staff of the Chief Minister Secretariat has been deputed to work 24/7 in the ECR in different shifts.

The ECR also entertains public complaints regarding corona and takes up such complaints with the relevant quarters for immediate redressal.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, through the ECR personally monitors all the corona related activities across the province.

According the available details, the ECR has received more than 200 Corona related public complaints from across the province and the same have been taken up with the concerned departments and districts administrations for timely response.

The complainants have showed their full satisfaction on the timely response of the ECR for the redressal of their complaints their and then.

People may register their complaints regarding corona on the following contacts Nos.

UAN: 091-111-712-713 Tel: 091-9222561-3Fax: 091-9210707WhatsApp: 0347-3666849.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Same May All From

Recent Stories

Police SI distributes 800 ration bags during lockd ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Highway Patrol register 75 cases against vi ..

2 minutes ago

Two notorious drug peddlers nabbed, drugs recovere ..

2 minutes ago

US to Sell 30-Year Bonds for Coronavirus Relief Ef ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Security Council Says Released 100 Taliban ..

6 minutes ago

London Transport Authority to Trial Safe Boarding ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.