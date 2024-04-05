Open Menu

Emergency Control Room Established In City

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken the decision to establish emergency control rooms during Eid-ul-Fitr to deal with any emergency situation.

The administration of the respective hospitals has directed the medical teams to perform duties in the control room.

The concerned staff have also been instructed to be ready to deal with any emergency during Eid.

Emergency medicines and medical equipment should be ensured in the respective hospitals, it was decided. Timely response will be given in road accidents etc. during Eid-ul-Fitr and letter in this connection has already been issued to all DHOs and MS.

