Emergency Control Room Established In City
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken the decision to establish emergency control rooms during Eid-ul-Fitr to deal with any emergency situation.
The administration of the respective hospitals has directed the medical teams to perform duties in the control room.
The concerned staff have also been instructed to be ready to deal with any emergency during Eid.
Emergency medicines and medical equipment should be ensured in the respective hospitals, it was decided. Timely response will be given in road accidents etc. during Eid-ul-Fitr and letter in this connection has already been issued to all DHOs and MS.
Recent Stories
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief of Naval Staff calls on Sindh CM4 minutes ago
-
Man murdered over marriage dispute4 minutes ago
-
Man murdered over marriage dispute5 minutes ago
-
3 childrens poisoned to death in Toba Tek Singh5 minutes ago
-
Employee shot over resisting robbery5 minutes ago
-
Three pesticides dealers booked:15 minutes ago
-
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians20 minutes ago
-
APHC expresses concern over continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders, demands release before ..25 minutes ago
-
Proceedings of District Administration Karak on violation of official fare25 minutes ago
-
Jumma-tul-Wida being observed35 minutes ago
-
International Day of Conscience being observed35 minutes ago
-
Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla35 minutes ago