Emergency control room set up in Shikarpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration Shikarpur took precautionary measures directing all the talukas for a better response and facilitation in case of any corona virus case in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, Raheem Bux Maitlo, during his visit to Civil hospital on Wednesday told the Media, though there was no positive case in the region, yet the provincial government had decided to take all precautionary measures.

He said the Shikarpur district administration has also established an emergency control room here for better coordination among the relevant government departments to ensure prompt response in case of any emergency.

The deputy commissioner has directed health authorities to take necessary measures for preparedness, prevention, control to check any the threat of corona virus.