UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Control Room Set Up In Shikarpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:54 PM

Emergency control room set up in Shikarpur

The district administration Shikarpur took precautionary measures directing all the talukas for a better response and facilitation in case of any corona virus case in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration Shikarpur took precautionary measures directing all the talukas for a better response and facilitation in case of any corona virus case in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shikarpur, Raheem Bux Maitlo, during his visit to Civil hospital on Wednesday told the Media, though there was no positive case in the region, yet the provincial government had decided to take all precautionary measures.

He said the Shikarpur district administration has also established an emergency control room here for better coordination among the relevant government departments to ensure prompt response in case of any emergency.

The deputy commissioner has directed health authorities to take necessary measures for preparedness, prevention, control to check any the threat of corona virus.

Related Topics

Visit Shikarpur Media All Government

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan shocked over Qamar’s misogyny

18 minutes ago

Terrorist awarded 5 years jail in Sargodha

7 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Next Steps to Prevent Cr ..

7 minutes ago

Country progressing under PM leadership: Adviser t ..

7 minutes ago

4.591 kg Hashish seized, 12 arrested in Sargodha

7 minutes ago

Secretary Environment rejects impression of land o ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.