Emergency control room set up in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Nadir Shahzad Khan on Tuesday announced the establishment of an emergency control room at the Deputy Commissioner's office to address the flood situation in Sukkur district, particularly in the kacha areas.

The public have been advised Public that to the contact emergency control room at the following numbers for any emergency, complaint, or issue related to the flood 0719310600, 0719310601 and 0719310610.

The control room aims to provide timely assistance and solutions to the problems faced by the people in the flood-affected areas. The Deputy Commissioner has urged the public to reach out to the control room in case of any emergency or need.