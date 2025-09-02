Emergency Control Room Set Up In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Nadir Shahzad Khan on Tuesday announced the establishment of an emergency control room at the Deputy Commissioner's office to address the flood situation in Sukkur district, particularly in the kacha areas.
The public have been advised Public that to the contact emergency control room at the following numbers for any emergency, complaint, or issue related to the flood 0719310600, 0719310601 and 0719310610.
The control room aims to provide timely assistance and solutions to the problems faced by the people in the flood-affected areas. The Deputy Commissioner has urged the public to reach out to the control room in case of any emergency or need.
Recent Stories
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Baluchistan expresses grief over the Death of Asif Khan Sanjrani1 minute ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib expresses concern on not submitting satisfactory report on environment friendliness ..1 minute ago
-
Emergency control room set up in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Commissioner directs ideal arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits camps in Kot Momin11 minutes ago
-
HEC adviser conferred award 202311 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique inspects flood relief efforts in Multan11 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi expresses deep grief over demise of renowned scholar, Dr. Nazir Tabassum12 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts hot, humid weather for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Rains inundate localities in Peshawar as admin seems powerless21 minutes ago
-
Winter is coming, but we have no roof: Flood victims in Malakand division await KP Govt compsation p ..21 minutes ago
-
Relief,medical operations continue in flood-hit Kot Momin21 minutes ago