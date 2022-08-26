Emergency Control Room set up to monitor flood situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, an emergency control room has been established in the Chief Minister's Secretariat to monitor flood situation in the province.

Additional Secretary, Muhammad Hayat posted in the Chief Minister's Secretariat has been appointed as in-charge of the control room.

The control room will keep the chief minister informed about the flood situation and will be in touch with all stakeholders. The emergency control room can be contacted on the following numbers; UAN: 091-111-712-713 Fax: 091-9210707 WhatsApp: 0304-1033435.