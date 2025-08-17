Open Menu

Emergency Control Rooms Established At All Tourist, Historical Sites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) In view of the recent monsoon rains, the Punjab Tourism Department on Sunday issued an advisory, asking staff to remain alert and restricting entry of tourists to rivers, streams and potentially dangerous areas.

According to advisory note, field offices have been instructed to stay in touch with the district administration and emergency operation centers. Emergency control rooms will be set up at all tourist and historical sites.

Focal persons have been instructed to be appointed to contact rescue and district administration.

Staff have also been urged to remain alert for emergency rescue and first aid. Emergency numbers have been instructed to be displayed at all tourist sites. Entry into rivers, streams and potentially dangerous areas will be restricted.

It further said that tourists should be aware of the latest updates from the Meteorological Department before traveling. The public has been appealed to limit travel in heavy rain or flood conditions. Tourists should contact emergency numbers in case of any emergency.

