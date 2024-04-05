Emergency control rooms to ensure best health services in KP during Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Under the directive of DG Health Services KP, Dr. Shaukat Ali, all district health officers have been tasked with establishing emergency control rooms in their respective districts to monitor medical emergencies during the Eid holidays and ensure the availability of necessary medicines in emergency control rooms.

The Director General informed all district health officers that Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah and health department teams will visit each district during the Eid days to personally oversee the services of emergency rooms.

He stated that the health department has provided districts with 211 essential medicines and equipment, and District Health Officers have been mandated to maintain at least 60% availability of all essential medicines and items in their healthcare facilities.

He emphasized that any health center with less than 60% availability of essential medicines and facilities will not be tolerated.

Conversely, districts demonstrating more than 60% availability will be recognized and rewarded for their preparedness and efficiency.

At the end of the meeting, district health officers thanked the Director-General of Health for the supply of medicines and raised concerns about their respective issues.

Director General Health Services, Dr. Shaukat Ali assured all DHOs that their requests for additional medications would be promptly fulfilled, and efforts would be made to meet the medication needs of all districts during Eid.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the availability of staff and essential medicines in all district health facilities, particularly in providing standard healthcare services during Eid-ul-Fitr.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General HR Dr. Basit Salim, Director IMU Dr. Muhammad Aijaz, Director Public Health, Dr. Arshad Ali, Director Admin Dr. Mobasher Ahmed, and all District Health Officers.

