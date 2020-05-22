UrduPoint.com
Emergency Declared At All Hospitals In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Urgent relief work has been initiated in Kazimabad, the site where the Air Bus 320 crashed Friday afternoon, while provincial health department has declared emergency at all its hospitals, mainly tertiary care, in Karachi to ensure prompt medical support to the surviving passengers, if any, along with people belonging to the thickly populated locality

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Urgent relief work has been initiated in Kazimabad, the site where the Air Bus 320 crashed Friday afternoon, while provincial health department has declared emergency at all its hospitals, mainly tertiary care, in Karachi to ensure prompt medical support to the surviving passengers, if any, along with people belonging to the thickly populated locality.

According to officials belonging to rescue service, more than a dozen houses were initially reported to be hit with little idea about exact extent of casualty.

Fire brigade teams, belonging to KMC as well as Pakistan Army, PAF, Pakistan Navy could be witnessed trying to extinguish fire.

Ambulances managed to reach fast the affected area to transport injured to different hospitals including the Burns Centre, Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital and Jinnah Post Graduate Medical center.

The area that had been cordoned off by the authorities was said not to be easily accessible and it was after essential clearance that rescue teams and ambulances managed to enter the colony.

All doctors and medical staff, many of whom availing their Eid holidays, have been called back to resume their duties and attend their obligations on immediate basis, said an official of health department.

