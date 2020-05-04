Emergency declared at all tertiary care and major govt hospitals in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :In view of heatwave alert issued for Karachi from Tuesday to Friday, a round the clock emergency has been declared at all tertiary care hospitals of the city including Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr K Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital, Lyari General Hospital and Services Hospital.

Authorities concerned have also issued a notification for similar arrangements at all other major facilities in the port city ensuring that medical staff is readily available to handle any weather related development affecting public health in any manner.

The JPMC executive director and medical superintendents of the other tertiary care facilities have been asked to establish special wards for management of heat stroke cases in emergency with due availability of air-conditioning, ice, generators and uninterrupted power supply to ensure timely and effective management strategy.

Medical Superintendents of Sindh Qatar Government Hospital, Orangi, Sindh Government Hospital, Ibraheem Hyderi, Sindh Government Hospital, Liaqutabad, Sindh Government Hospital, Korangi, Sindh Children Government Hospital, North Karachi, Sindh Government Hospital, Nazimabad and North Karachi respectively have also been asked to cancel leave granted to any medical or paramedical staff during the given dates (May 4 to 8).

Provision for 24 hours availability of ambulance service was also directed to be ensured by the administrators of these facilities, so as to help transportation of patients in need.

Administrators of the identified hospitals are expected to hold adequate provision for all essential medicines along with I/V drips, cannula, ORS and so-forth to help manage people affected due to heatwave.

