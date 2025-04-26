Open Menu

Emergency Declared At NIPA Water Hydrant As Fire Breaks Out In Shopping Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Emergency declared at NIPA water Hydrant as fire breaks out in shopping centre

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Water and Sewerage Corporation has declared emergency at the NIPA Water Hydrant after a fire broke out in a shopping centre in Sadar area of the Metropolis here late Friday night.

The fire brigade and Rescue 1122 have been called for help, while Water Corporation put the required staff on alert to cope with the situation.

According to a spokesperson for the Water Corporation, water tankers were dispatched to the scene soon after receiving information regarding the fire incident.

He said that the focal person to MD for Hydrant Cell is personally supervising the situation.

The spokesperson said that a continuous water supply is being provided to the fire brigade to extinguish the fire. The Water Corporation is fully supporting the fire brigade in the firefighting operation. The spokesperson said that water tankers will be provided until the fire is brought under control.

