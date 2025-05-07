Emergency Declared In All KP Hospitals, Staff Leave Cancelled
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In the wake of current situation, an emergency has been declared in all hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Director General of Health Services, KP on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of all leave for medical staff and issued strict directives for adherence to district health officers, medical superintendents of district headquarters hospitals, and heads of regional blood centers throughout the province.
In response to recent border tensions, hospitals, including rural health centers and trauma units have been instructed to activate their emergency response plans immediately. The entire healthcare system has been shifted to "mass casualty mode" to ensure preparedness for any scale of emergencies.
Hospitals have also been directed to stock essential medical supplies, including antibiotics, surgical kits, burn treatment materials, and sufficient blood reserves.
The DG Health has mandated a 24-hour duty roster for doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff, ensuring round-the-clock readiness.
Special psychological support teams have also been placed on high alert to assist individuals affected by trauma and stress related to the ongoing situation. All relevant authorities have been asked to submit their preparedness reports by this evening.
This urgent move highlights the swift course of action to bolster the province's healthcare response.
