Emergency Declared In LRH, People Urged Avoid Unnecessary Stay In Wards: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Emergency declared in LRH, people urged avoid unnecessary stay in wards: spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Emergency has been declared in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar after a powerful suicide blast inside a mosque during Friday prayer at Kocha Risaldar and all doctors and paramedics were called in for emergency duties.

Muhammad Asim, spokesperson LRH told APP that there was no shortage of blood, medicines and all medical, surgical and diagnostic resources were mobilized for prompt treatment to the victims.

He appealed to the people and relatives of the victims to avoid unnecessary stay in wards to ensure speedy and quick treatment to their loved ones.

He said 30 bodies including some children and senior citizens were brought to the hospital and 50 others injured.

Asim said that the conditions of 15 patients were critical.

The casualty figure is expected to climb as these critical patients sustained severe head and chest wounds.

