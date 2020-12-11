Emergency declared in LU hospitals after surge in COVID-19 cases

In view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, emergency has been declared in both branches of Liaquat University hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro and leaves of doctors, para medical staff and nurses have been cancelled to face the situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :In view of the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, emergency has been declared in both branches of Liaquat University hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro and leaves of doctors, para medical staff and nurses have been cancelled to face the situation.It was announced by the Medical Superintendent LU hospital Dr.

Muhammad Siddique Pahore on Friday during his visit to different wards of civil hospital Hyderabad.The Medical Superintendent along with Director Administration Abdul Sattar jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendents Dr.

Shahid islam Junejo, Dr. Shaukat Lakho, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon, Chief Pathologist Dr. Aslam Saeed Memon, Senior Pharmacist Hafeez Shar and others inspected all wards including casualty, Out Patient Department, Pathology, CT scan, X-Ray, MRI and Corona isolation wards of the hospital.

While talking to doctors, para medical staff and nurses, Dr.

Siddique Pahore said due to growing cases of COVID-19, thousands of patients were visiting both the hospitals at Hyderabad and Jamshoro daily.In view of the current situation, new isolation wards for coronavirus patients have already been established in civil hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro to provide required medical and pathological facilities to the patients, the MS said and directed the doctors, para medics and nurses to discharge their duties with commitment and dedication.Dr.

Siddique Pahore said due to the emergency situation, all leaves of the hospital staff had been cancelled except medical leaves and extra staff had also been hired to provide treatment facilities to COVID-19 patients.The doctors, para medical staff, nurses and technicians should discharge their duties with commitment and dedication failing which strict action would be taken against them, the MS warned.