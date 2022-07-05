Emergency declared in Quetta due to monsoon heavy rainfall

The emergency was imposed in Quetta District on Tuesday after a spell of monsoon heavy rain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The emergency was imposed in Quetta District on Tuesday after a spell of monsoon heavy rain.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) declared an emergency in Quetta district as a natural calamity hit area owing to Monsoon heavy rainfall, said an official notification issued here.