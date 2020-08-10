Emergency declared in Quetta Hospital

Following the Chaman blast an emergency has been declared in the Civil Sendeman hospital Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Following the Chaman blast an emergency has been declared in the Civil Sendeman hospital Quetta on Monday.

Deputy Medical Superintendent (CSH) Dr Javed Akhtar said" On the directives of the Secretary Health Balochistan, Dostain Jamaldini, an emergency has been declared in the Civil Sandeman Hospital Quetta.

" As many as 5 persons were killed and 18 others were injured, some of them critically in Chaman Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion.

The injured, soon after the blast were shifted to the district headquarters hospital Chaman while critically injured were referred to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

" Doctors, Orthopedic surgeon, Neurosurgeon, General surgeon,nurses, pharmacists and paramedical staff was present in Trauma Center in order to provide best medical facility to the patients shifted to Quetta," Dr javed added.