Emergency declared in Shah Alam, Mathra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement department on Monday declared emergency in the flood/rain affected areas of Tehsil Shah Alam and Tehsil Mathra of Peshawar district with immediate effect till September 15, for carrying out relief activities.

According to an official notification, emergency was declared on the request of the district administration Peshawar and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), due to flood situation.