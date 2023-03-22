Emergency declared in Swat as dozens injured in 6.8 magnitude earthquake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Emergency has been declared in Swat district as dozens of people injured in earthquake-related incidents have been brought to Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital and other hospitals in the district.

An earthquake of 6.8 Richter scale jolted most parts of the country late Tuesday evening.

According to initial reports, infrastructure was damaged in upper Swat and Kalam- Bahrain road was blocked at several points due to landsliding triggered by the earthquake.

The district administration has imposed an emergency in Swat as injured from remote areas transported to hospitals.

Rescue sources said that so far one girl in Madian was killed when a wall collapsed on her.

Many people reportedly injured in Shangla, Buner and other areas.

One boy was also killed in a roof collapsed incident in Takht Bhai Mardan.

Similarly, five people including women and children were injured when a house collapsed due to the earthquake in Sheikh Jana area Swabi.

Similarly, injured people were brought to hospital in Lower Dir, Khyber district and Kohistan.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority said that Karakorum Highway was also blocked due to land sliding.