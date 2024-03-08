Emergency Equipment Inspected At Rescue 1122 Station-33
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) District Emergency Officer of Rescue service 1122 Awais Babar on Friday visited Station-33 and inspected emergency equipment.
During the visit, he was briefed about matters pertaining to ongoing rescue activities and checked attendance of staff.
He said that the district emergency service Rescue 1122 was fully equipped with all equipment, playing an effective role in saving human lives by responding promptly during emergency situations.
He also carried out a detailed inspection of operational equipment, condition of ambulances, disaster rescue vehicles and its equipment including communication systems etc.
The district emergency officer expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and performance of the station.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect
Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..
This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 9500 stake money15 seconds ago
-
Two illegal oil agencies sealed33 seconds ago
-
Over 50,000 ration bags distribute in district Multan: DC36 seconds ago
-
Vehicles deliver ration daily to 261000 families40 seconds ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Kamalabad, adjoining areas10 minutes ago
-
PES observe Int’l Women Day11 minutes ago
-
Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Interest16 minutes ago
-
This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To Play”18 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for Food nutrition, security held21 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudperson, FOSPAH team share greetings on International Women's Day21 minutes ago
-
Ishaq Dar urges political parties for Charter of Economy30 minutes ago
-
Women's role honours in polio eradication31 minutes ago