Emergency evacuation exercise conducted at MIAP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :An emergency evacuation exercise was conducted at the Multan International Airport (MIAP) on Friday.

The objectives of the exercise were to ensure total evacuation, the role and action of the area floor warden, awareness regarding the assembly area, and evaluate the gaps identified.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) fire and medical services, Engineering and Maintenance (E&M), Vigilance and Airport Security Force (ASF) took part in the drill, said a news release issued here.