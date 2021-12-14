Emergency exercise held at Bahawalpur Airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Full-Scale Emergency Exercise 2021 was held at Bahawalpur International Airport Bahawalpur under the auspices of the Civil Aviation Authority Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

Mock exercises were conducted for rescue operations in case of an aircraft accident. The Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, Edhi, Health Department, CMH, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital, Army Aviation, Civil Defense and other departments concerned participated in the mock exercise.

Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager Azhar Farooq briefed the Civil Aviation Authority and relevant departments about the practicality of rescue operation in case of any possible accident.

The event was attended by senior officers of Pakistan Army and District Administration, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Dr Saifullah Bhatti, officers of Islamia University Bahawalpur, in-charge Rescue 1122, Station Manager PIA, Officer Commanding ASF, Police and other senior officers of hospitals.

All the participants appreciated the excellent performance of the institutions.