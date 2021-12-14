UrduPoint.com

Emergency Exercise Held At Bahawalpur Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:53 PM

Emergency exercise held at Bahawalpur Airport

Full-Scale Emergency Exercise 2021 was held at Bahawalpur International Airport Bahawalpur under the auspices of the Civil Aviation Authority Bahawalpur on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Full-Scale Emergency Exercise 2021 was held at Bahawalpur International Airport Bahawalpur under the auspices of the Civil Aviation Authority Bahawalpur on Tuesday.

Mock exercises were conducted for rescue operations in case of an aircraft accident. The Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122, Edhi, Health Department, CMH, Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital, Army Aviation, Civil Defense and other departments concerned participated in the mock exercise.

Chief Operating Officer and Airport Manager Azhar Farooq briefed the Civil Aviation Authority and relevant departments about the practicality of rescue operation in case of any possible accident.

The event was attended by senior officers of Pakistan Army and District Administration, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Dr Saifullah Bhatti, officers of Islamia University Bahawalpur, in-charge Rescue 1122, Station Manager PIA, Officer Commanding ASF, Police and other senior officers of hospitals.

All the participants appreciated the excellent performance of the institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Army Police Victoria Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 Cholistan Event PIA Airport

Recent Stories

DC imposes ban on electric fish hunting in Mardan

DC imposes ban on electric fish hunting in Mardan

11 seconds ago
 Four gamblers arrested, stake-money recovered

Four gamblers arrested, stake-money recovered

13 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns former Islamabad High Court ..

Supreme Court adjourns former Islamabad High Court judge Shaukat Siddiqui's case ..

14 seconds ago
 Baerbock Tells Lavrov Germany Aims to Have Open Di ..

Baerbock Tells Lavrov Germany Aims to Have Open Dialogue With Russia - Berlin

17 seconds ago
 Govt committed to provide best medical facilities ..

Govt committed to provide best medical facilities in rural areas: Kamoka

7 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred cop offered

Funeral prayer of martyred cop offered

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.