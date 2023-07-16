Emergency flood-control centers being set up in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :The State Disaster Management Authority of AJK Government, with the collaboration of local authorities, has decided to set up the District and Tehsil level emergency flood-monitoring centers in all AJK districts to effectively deal with any eventuality during the season, official sources said on Sunday.

According to the authorities of State Disaster Management the centers were fully equipped and vigilant to deal with any untoward situation following the much-predicted devastating monsoon rains.

The sources disclosed that the district-level emergency cell control room would be functional soon at the DC office in Mirpur besides similar centers being set up at all the concerned Deputy Commissioners in all 10 districts as well as tehsil HQs in AJK.

Similar emergency cells would also be set up in all sub-divisions of the districts. With the required staff, these centers would be fully alert and vigilant round the clock for bringing about immediate necessary safety steps in case of emergency in any part of the district.

Similarly, the Mirpur tehsil-level emergency cell could be approached by telephone at the Assistant Commissioner's office and Dadayal and Islamgarh tehsil-level emergency cells could be contacted through telephone as and when needed, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner said.