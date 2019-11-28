Emergency goods distributed in Rajanpur

Emergency goods were distributed in seven union councils of the district to enable people face natural calamities by non-governmental organization,Doaba Foundation here on Thursday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Emergency goods were distributed in seven union councils of the district to enable people face natural calamities by non-governmental organization,Doaba Foundation here on Thursday.

The goods including--lifesaving jackets,stretchers, wheel chairs, trollies, ropes and fire distinguishers were distributed in a ceremony presided over by DC Muhammad Afzal Khan.

Speaking on the occasion,the DC said natural calamities not only had impact on people's lives but also hit livestock adversely.He added that natural disasters weakened people socially and economically requiring help from government and non-governmental organizations.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Tehmina Dilshad, Coordinator of District Disaster Management Authority Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz,Emergency Officer Rescue Rana Muhammad Yameen and others were also present on the occasion.