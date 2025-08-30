Emergency Imposed In 40 Riverine Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) In response to high-level floodwater in River Sutlej, the district administration has shifted 4,000 flood affected people to safer places so far.
Deputy Commissioner Lubna Nazir said that the emergency has been imposed in 40 riverine areas due to high flood situation in river Sutlej.
The administration has also shifted more than 4,500 animals to safe locations so far. Relief efforts include the establishment of flood relief camps, where flood hit people were being provided with essential services.
She urged the citizens living near the river to cooperate with district administrations and police and promptly shifted at safer places.
District officials were engaged in affected areas
In addition to the evacuation, sandbags were being prepared as safety measures in flood hit areas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS visits Provincial Flood Control Room to review situation, arrangements2 minutes ago
-
Emergency imposed in 40 riverine areas2 minutes ago
-
Police operation in Lachi leaves 3 terrorists killed2 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations inspects 3 police stations2 minutes ago
-
2 vehicle lifters arrested, 9 motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police killed wanted daciot in encounter12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur, Chairman District Council review preparations for potential flooding12 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed US Consul General calls on Sindh Governor22 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur DC warns of imminent flood threat, urges evacuations22 minutes ago
-
Capital Police, ulema, committees pledge full cooperation for Rabi-ul-Awwal peace22 minutes ago
-
Orakzai administration organizes Naat, Qirat competition22 minutes ago
-
DC inspects flood embankments, relief camps22 minutes ago