Emergency imposed in 40 riverine areas

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) In response to high-level floodwater in River Sutlej, the district administration has shifted 4,000 flood affected people to safer places so far.

Deputy Commissioner Lubna Nazir said that the emergency has been imposed in 40 riverine areas due to high flood situation in river Sutlej.

The administration has also shifted more than 4,500 animals to safe locations so far. Relief efforts include the establishment of flood relief camps, where flood hit people were being provided with essential services.

She urged the citizens living near the river to cooperate with district administrations and police and promptly shifted at safer places.

District officials were engaged in affected areas

In addition to the evacuation, sandbags were being prepared as safety measures in flood hit areas.