Emergency Imposed In Hospitals After Blast At Darul Uloom Haqqania Mosque: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) After a powerful explosion occurred during Friday prayers at the main mosque of Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera, an emergency was imposed in all hospitals in Peshawar division, said the Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer of Nowshera to reach the scene immediately.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Nowshera, Abdul Rasheed, rescue teams have arrived at the location. Reports indicate that Maulana Hamidul Haq, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S), was also among the critical injured.

Maulana Hamidul Haq’s son, confirmed that hundreds of worshipers were present in the mosque at the time of the explosion. Initial reports suggest that at-least five people have lost their lives, while dozens have sustained injuries.

The Central Police Office Peshawar stated that the blast occurred after the Friday prayers. Authorities are investigating the nature and cause of the explosion.

Rescue operations are underway, and security forces have cordoned off the area. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

