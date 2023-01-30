UrduPoint.com

Emergency Imposed In Hospitals After Mosque 's Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Emergency imposed in hospitals after mosque 's blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Many people were injured here on Monday after an explosion in the mosque at Police Lines.

Rescue 1122 said that explosion took place when worshipers gathered in the mosque for Zuhar prayers.

Soon after the blast, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned it off.

Those injured in blast being shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has directed concerned authorities to declare emergency in major hospitals of the city and intensify relief activities.

He instructed the concerned authorities to provide best medical treatment to the injured in the blast.

