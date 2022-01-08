Emergency imposed in Murree to deal with snowfall situation: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has imposed emergency in Murree and adjacent areas in view of current situation due to snowfall.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that an emergency had been declared in all departments including the police, administration, Rescue-1122 and all hospitals to deal with the situation.

He directed the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Relief Commissioner, Director General Rescue-1122 and DG provincial disaster management to lead the rescue activities.

The chief minister has also reserved his personal helicopter for rescue operation whereas all state rest houses located in Murree and adjacent areas had beenopened for tourists.

He also directed the DG Rescue-1122 to reach Murree and lead the rescue operation.