UrduPoint.com

Emergency Imposed In Murree To Deal With Snowfall Situation: CM

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Emergency imposed in Murree to deal with snowfall situation: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has imposed emergency in Murree and adjacent areas in view of current situation due to snowfall.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that an emergency had been declared in all departments including the police, administration, Rescue-1122 and all hospitals to deal with the situation.

He directed the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Relief Commissioner, Director General Rescue-1122 and DG provincial disaster management to lead the rescue activities.

The chief minister has also reserved his personal helicopter for rescue operation whereas all state rest houses located in Murree and adjacent areas had beenopened for tourists.

He also directed the DG Rescue-1122 to reach Murree and lead the rescue operation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Murree Lead All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy s ..

At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy snowfall

1 minute ago
 ITP adopts special measures to facilitate tourists ..

ITP adopts special measures to facilitate tourists

43 seconds ago
 Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to hea ..

Punjab govt imposes emergency in Murree due to heavy snowfall

41 minutes ago
 Protesters Vacate Central Square in Kazakhstan's A ..

Protesters Vacate Central Square in Kazakhstan's Aktau

45 seconds ago
 Five killed, four injured in roof collapse inciden ..

Five killed, four injured in roof collapse incidents

46 seconds ago
 Safe return of tourists' top priority: CPO Rawalpi ..

Safe return of tourists' top priority: CPO Rawalpindi

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.