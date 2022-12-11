Emergency imposed in Quetta after Pak-Afghan border firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Following the cross-border firing on the Pak-Afghan border, an emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of the provincial capital, said the official handout on Sunday.

It added that on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, Secretary of Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasar has imposed an emergency in all government hospitals of Quetta.

The Secretary has called doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff of the Civil Sandman Hospital, Quetta, Bolan Medical Hospital, Quetta, and Trauma Center to their respective duty wards.