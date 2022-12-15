Emergency imposed in Quetta hospitals after Pak-Afghan border skirmishes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Following the cross-border firing on the Pak-Afghan border, emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of the provincial capital.

According to a statement issued by Health Department PRO to media here on Thursday, on the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasar has imposed emergency in all government hospitals of Quetta.

The Secretary of Health has called doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses and paramedical staff of Civil Sandman Hospital Quetta, Bolan Medical Hospital Quetta and Trauma Center to their respective duty wards.

It may be recalled that it is the second such incident of cross-border firing by the Afghan forces within a span of one week. Indiscriminate and unprovoked fire of heavy weapons including artillery on the civilian area by Afghan forces had caused casualties in the Chaman area of Balochistan.