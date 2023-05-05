Emergency imposed in Red Zone; security beefed up

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The district administration has imposed section 144 in the Red Zone here and beefed up security in the wake of security alerts, said a notification issued here.

It said that keeping in view the security alerts as issued by the security agencies, section 144 has been imposed with immediate effect and for a period of two-month.

The notification said that there was a fear of terrorists' attack near Governor House, Chief Minister House, Police Line, Civil Secretariat and sensitive buildings located in the Red Zone.

Meanwhile, SP headquarters chaired a high level meeting regarding security of the Red Zone and directed to tighten the security at all the entry and exit points in the area.

He directed to increase mobile patrolling in Red Zone, deployment of security officials at rooftops of sensitive buildings, installation of security blockades and strengthening of search, checking and verification of credentials of visitors.