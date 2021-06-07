Emergency imposed in Sadiqabad, RY Khan hospitals

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a state of emergency has been declared in Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad hospitals to treat the injured passengers of the Deharki train accident.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, emergency information desks have also been set up in the hospitals, along with a control room in the Deputy Commissioner Office Rahim Yar Khan to update the people concerned.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also directed the Commissioner Bahawalpur and DC RY Khan to ensure the best medical facilities for the injured and the attendees should also be fully taken care of.

The DC RY Khan said that 14 injured were taken to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Sadiqabad while 34 others are admitted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital RY Khan.