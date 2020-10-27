UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency In LRH Imposed Following Blast-Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Emergency in LRH imposed following blast-Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Emergency has been imposed in Lady Reading Hospital after a powerful bomb blast inside a mosque of a religious seminary here at Dir Colony on Tuesday morning.

The spokesman of LRH told reporters that doctors, paramedics and nurses on leave were also called for duty for emergency services.

He said that 40 patients were so far brought to hospital.

The injured were shifted to different wards and burn center.

He urged people to avoid rush in wards as panic like situations make negative effects on health service delivery.

Related Topics

Injured Bomb Blast Reading Dir Mosque

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

SDPW completes 4 markets in the Central Region at ..

9 hours ago

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

10 hours ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

10 hours ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.