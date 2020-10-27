Emergency in LRH imposed following blast-Spokesman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Emergency has been imposed in Lady Reading Hospital after a powerful bomb blast inside a mosque of a religious seminary here at Dir Colony on Tuesday morning.

The spokesman of LRH told reporters that doctors, paramedics and nurses on leave were also called for duty for emergency services.

He said that 40 patients were so far brought to hospital.

The injured were shifted to different wards and burn center.

He urged people to avoid rush in wards as panic like situations make negative effects on health service delivery.