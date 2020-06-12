UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emergency Measures Adopted To Limit Corona Spread: ADP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:10 PM

Emergency measures adopted to limit Corona spread: ADP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :A number of emergency measures were undertaken to fortify the health systems by the Federal and provincial governments to limit the spread of the virus in face of the rising cases of COVID-19 suspects and confirmations.

According to the Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2020-21, in order to deal with the COVID-19 the national response has been coordinated with health and national security working hand-in-hand.

This was critical to integrate health system and other sectors to amplify the national capacity to absorb and adapt to the COVID-19 shock.

Make shift institutional arrangements like National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), National Coordination Committee (NCC) and Task Forces were established by the National Security Committee with supporting structures at provincial levels with multi-sectoral representation.

The steps taken including movement restrictions of millions with complete shut-downs, establishment of comprehensive point-of-entry protocols, establishment of 294 quarantine facilities with 139,558 beds, arrangement of surge capacities for hospitals by identifying 566 hotels with 16,336 beds, establishment of 217 isolation facilities with 119,778 beds for case management, engagement of medical and nursing students, local production of personal protective equipment, establishment of COVID-19 helplines and information portals overnight to ensure timely communication to the public.

Similarly, surgical and N-95 masks, gloves, PPE gear, PCR testing kits and thermal guns have been procured urgently and stockpiles are being maintained foreseeing the expected exponential price hike in the next few weeks due to global shortage and demand. Donations of equipment and supplies through partner organizations and development partners have been secured.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) acquired the requisite capability for COVID-19 diagnostics on 1st February, 26 days before appearance of the first case in the country, with the current daily national testing capacity standing at 2500-3000 tests through 18 laboratories nationwide.

Related Topics

Shortage Price February Million

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

12 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

16 minutes ago

Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque ..

25 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.