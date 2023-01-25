UrduPoint.com

Emergency Measures Required To Protect Victims From Severe Cold Weather In Flood-affected Areas: Samina Zehri

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Emergency measures required to protect victims from severe cold weather in flood-affected areas: Samina Zehri

"Balochistan is facing difficulties in the cold weather. There is an urgent need to take emergency measures to protect the victims from the severe cold weather in the flood-affected areas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :"Balochistan is facing difficulties in the cold weather. There is an urgent need to take emergency measures to protect the victims from the severe cold weather in the flood-affected areas." These views were expressed on Wednesday by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri in district Lasbela.

On the occasion of distribution of ration, blankets, warm clothes, milk, medicines, toys for children and other essential items in the settlements of flood victims in Chhab Mandara and Mouza Gab Mandara.

On this occasion, she distributed more than 200 blankets, warm clothes, more than 600 ration bags, medicines, 200 cartons of milk, toys for children, mosquito nets and other necessary items.

.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Flood Lasbela From

Recent Stories

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf commi ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf commiserates with Mandokhail over f ..

5 minutes ago
 Biden, European Allies Talk Ahead of Expected Anno ..

Biden, European Allies Talk Ahead of Expected Announcement to Ukraine Tanks - Wh ..

5 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed b ..

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed bin Rashid to Crown Prince of B ..

24 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopar ..

Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopard Tanks for Ukraine

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses concerns on deaths ..

14 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.