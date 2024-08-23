Open Menu

Emergency Measures Under Way For City Cleanliness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Emergency measures under way for city cleanliness

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The tehsil admin (city) is taking emergency measures to ensure a clean environment by clearing the old piles of garbage throughout the city.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner (City) Faisal Ahmed with officers of the Waste Management Company reached Kashmir Road, Amin Town and removed the garbage from an empty plot with heavy machinery.

Former MPA Rana Ali Abbas and a large number of citizens were present on the occasion.

The AC Faisal Ahmad said that cleanliness is the first priority of the district administration.

He said that emergency measures are being taken to clear the heaps of rubbish for the provision of a clean and pleasant environment to the citizens.

Related Topics

Company Road From

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan