Emergency measures under way for city cleanliness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The tehsil admin (city) is taking emergency measures to ensure a clean environment by clearing the old piles of garbage throughout the city.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner (City) Faisal Ahmed with officers of the Waste Management Company reached Kashmir Road, Amin Town and removed the garbage from an empty plot with heavy machinery.

Former MPA Rana Ali Abbas and a large number of citizens were present on the occasion.

The AC Faisal Ahmad said that cleanliness is the first priority of the district administration.

He said that emergency measures are being taken to clear the heaps of rubbish for the provision of a clean and pleasant environment to the citizens.