Emergency Medical & Food Aid Dispatched To Bajaur On Minister’s Instructions
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) On the special institutions of Minister of State, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Affairs, Mubarak Zeb Khan, a large consignment of emergency medical and food items has been dispatched for residents affected by the recent operation in Bajaur.
In a statement issued here on Friday, the supplies included antibiotics, pain killers, medicines for fever, emergency health kits and others. In addition to medical aid, food and other daily used items were also arranged.
These relief efforts, carried out in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and UNICEF, aiming to address the urgent healthcare needs of the victims.
