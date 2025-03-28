Emergency Medical Supplies Airlifted To Parachinar Ahead Of Eid
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) In a proactive move to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services during Eid, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government dispatched another consignment of 4,000 kilograms of essential medicines to DHQ Hospital Parachinar via the provincial air ambulance.
On the special directives of Ihtisham Ali, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health, the operation was carried out through two air ambulance flights, which also transported over 100 passengers between Peshawar and Parachinar.
The initiative aimed to ensure not only the availability of emergency medicines but also to facilitate patients and travelers ahead of the festive occasion.
In his statement, Ihtisham Ali emphasized the government's commitment to healthcare services in Kurram, stating that timely measures were taken to address the expected increase in medical needs during Eid.
He reassured that the Health Department is working on an emergency basis to meet public health demands and that the government remains vigilant in handling any urgent healthcare situation.
He further added that the provincial administration is prioritizing the well-being of citizens, ensuring that both medical supplies and patient transportation are handled efficiently.
The use of the provincial air ambulance underscores the government's commitment to swift and effective healthcare delivery, especially in remote areas like Parachinar.
