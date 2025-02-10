Emergency Medical Supplies Dispatched To Kurram Via Helicopter: Advisor
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had dispatched an emergency consignment of medicines to Kurram district, while helicopter services continue to operate.
According to KP Health Advisor Ihtesham Khan on Monday the provincial government has sent additional emergency medical supplies to Upper Kurram. A total of 500 kilograms of medicines are being transported via the government’s MI-17 helicopter.
He stated that the medicines would be handed over to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Parachinar. These emergency supplies had been donated by various NGOs and charitable organizations.
Meanwhile, local authorities reported that the helicopter service for Kurram is ongoing, and over 230 individuals had been transported to various locations so far, with more flights planned.
The Kurram district administration stated that a Jirga with local elders would be held to decide on measures for disarmament in the region. So far, 1,200 patients had received medical checkups.
The district administration said efforts to maintain peace in Kurram continue, with the implementation of a peace agreement. The process of demolishing bunkers in the areas of Pewar and Balish Khel had been completed.
