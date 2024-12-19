Emergency Medicines Delivered To Lower Kurram: Advisor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Advisor for Health, Ihtesham Ali, announced that in light of the recent problems, another shipment of emergency medicines has been successfully delivered to Lower Kurram on Thursday.
He stated that two MI-17 helicopter flights transported 3,600 kilograms of medicines worth Rs5.4 million to Sadda. The consignment has been handed over to the Medical Superintendent of THQ Sadda. These medicines could not be delivered yesterday due to adverse weather conditions.
Following the supply of medicines to Upper Kurram, the District Health Officer (DHO) ensured the distribution of essential medicines to Basic Health Units (BHUs) in areas including Karman, Zeran, Shalozan, Tari Mangal, Burki, Ghazgarhi, Kunj Ali Zai, Boshera, Mali Khel, Agra, and Jalandhar.
Availability of medicines in these health centers ensured from today.
He added that “Parents of sick children are urged to bring their children to the nearest BHU for medical examination and necessary treatment. Additional medicines for other dispensaries will be delivered by today or tomorrow, ensuring patients in all health facilities receive required medical care”.
Advisor Ehtesham Ali emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the availability of emergency medicines in both Upper and Lower Kurram. Significant measures have been taken to ensure an ample supply of essential medicines in the region.
