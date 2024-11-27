Open Menu

Emergency Medicines Dispatched To Upper, Lower Kurram Amid Law & Order Concerns

November 27, 2024

Emergency medicines dispatched to Upper, Lower Kurram amid law & order concerns

Following directives of Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Ihtisham Ali, the Department of Health on Wednesday dispatched a significant consignment of emergency medicines to the District Health Officer (DHO) Hangu to address the deteriorating law and order situation in Upper and Lower Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Following directives of Advisor to Chief Minister on Health Ihtisham Ali, the Department of Health on Wednesday dispatched a significant consignment of emergency medicines to the District Health Officer (DHO) Hangu to address the deteriorating law and order situation in Upper and Lower Kurram.

The consignment includes essential supplies such as surgical gloves, anti-snake venom and tetanus toxoid injections to ensure uninterrupted medical support in the affected regions.

Additionally, the MERF has provided a large consignment of emergency medicines to the Department of Health for distribution in Upper and Lower Kurram. These supplies cover all critical medical needs during emergencies.

According to the Director General Health Services, Dr.

Muhammad Saleem, the Department of Health's Regional Director, along with relevant Medical Superintendents (MSs) and DHOs, remains in constant coordination with district and regional administrations.

Until communication networks are restored, medical assistance will continue to be provided from the adjoining district of Hangu.

The Department of Health also assured that its warehouses are well-stocked with emergency supplies, and all possible measures are being explored to deliver these medicines to healthcare centers in Upper and Lower Kurram efficiently.

The Department of Health remains committed to ensuring uninterrupted medical assistance during this critical time and reassures the public of its readiness to address any emergency situation.

